KORE Position Logic Powers GPS SmartSole Solution for Patients and Caregivers

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2016 --KORE, the people powering IoT innovations and opportunities, today announced that the company will integrate GTX Corp's (OTCBB:GTXO), GPS SmartSole® into the Position Logic platform. Additionally, Position Logic will be a distributor of GPS SmartSoles in North America.



GPS SmartSole combines a miniaturized GPS device and cellular communicator to send coordinates of loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or any other cognitive memory disorder to their caregivers. GPS SmartSoles look and feel like regular insoles, and allow the wearer to be free from the stigma of visible bracelets, pedants and other traditional tracking devices. GPS SmartSole technology is integrated with a mobile app that allows caregivers to track their loved ones in seconds, lessening their worry and anxiety about wandering.



Per the agreement, Position Logic customers will now be able to purchase GPS SmartSoles as a hardware on the Postion Logic platform and then offer it to end-users in the personal tracking space.



"Currently there are 100 million people worldwide who are part of this at risk wandering group, including patients with Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury, and that number is expected to reach 277 million by 2050. We're happy to be working with Position Logic on this integration/distribution agreement and are eager to see the results we know they can drive in North America to help this population," said Tom Adams, VP Sales Strategy.



"Position Logic is constantly seeking new innovative ways to support and deliver greater value to our service providers. With the integration of the SmartSole device in our device library; our service providers can differentiate themselves and offer additional personal monitoring and tracking services. The SmartSole hardware unique form factor presents several advantages especially around people prone to wandering or getting lost," said Felix Lluberes, executive vice president, advanced applications, KORE.



About KORE

KORE provides the connectivity and services that make the Internet of Things possible. Founded in 2003, KORE is the world's largest managed network services provider specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) markets. KORE provides the critical wireless connectivity empowering application, hardware and wireless operator partners to rapidly bring new IoT and M2M innovations to market, with millions of active on-network units in more than 180 countries. KORE delivers choice, reliability and global native coverage through multi-carrier and Tier 1 carrier cellular and satellite network services – including LTE, GSM and CDMA - as well as advanced applications to easily manage IoT connected devices. KORE Position Logic software provides seamless location-based services (LBS) for businesses. KORE's recent acquisition of Wyless makes the company one of the six largest providers of M2M/IoT services globally, inclusive of carriers.



About GTX Corp.

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS Smart Shoe, blockbuster Smartphone GPS Tracking App, and innovative GPS and BLE SmartSole. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high value assets. Through a proprietary global enterprise IoT monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity and professional services. Letting you know where or how someone or something is at the touch of a button, delivering security and peace of mind in an instant. GTX Corp also owns and operates LOCiMOBILE, Inc, which develops applications for smart phones and tablets, and Code Amber Alertag. The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy and owns an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copyrights and URL's.



