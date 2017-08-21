Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2017 --Murrieta's first wellness and recovery center Kori Kryotherapy has newly incorporated Normatec compression therapy. Compression therapy has been a big hit with runners and bikers. The therapy reduces inflammation, flushes lactic acid and increases circulation.



"Expanding our services to include recovery modalities for mind and body is the plan " says owner Patrice James. "The community has received cryotherapy so well I want to keep bringing the latest and the best."



Having such a large active community trainers such as Jay Britton has found adding a recovery regimen to his elite athletes is essential to keep them in tip top shape. "Recovering fatigue muscles decreases the chances of injury. Properly treating previous injuries enhances full potential."



Currently, Kori Kryotherapy offers whole body cryotherapy, local cryotherapy, infrared sauna, normatec compression therapy and Gong sound meditation with Gong Master Tania Massamiri on the third Saturday of every month. More to come in fall 2017.



Location:

Kori Kryotherapy

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs Suite 117 Murrieta, CA 92563



Contact:

Patrice James

951-461-0734

info@korikryotherapy.com