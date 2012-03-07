Lincoln, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2012 --The 23rd annual Kostick Kup ski race at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, NH will take place on Saturday, March 10th at 10:00am.



This important event is one of the largest fundraisers to benefit New England Disabled Sports, which is located at Loon Mountain. The event has grown greatly since its inception as a ski race in the memory of Lorey Kostick, an early supporter of New England Disabled Sports. This year 400 skiers and guests will participate in the day’s events.



"This year's event is bigger than ever," stated Roy Whitaker, Executive Director of New England Disabled Sports. "Our sponsors and donors have been very generous in their donations once again this year. Whether the donation is large or small, the New England Disabled Sports community is grateful for the support." Whitaker added, "It's never to late to donate and join us."



Today, New England Disabled Sports offers year-round sports and recreation to physically and cognitively disabled individuals throughout New England and the US. In addition to offering skiing and snowboard lessons in the winter, New England Disabled Sports also offers adaptive cycling, kayaking, waterskiing, and more, during the warm weather months.



All funds raised during the Kostick Kup ski race, dinner and auction go directly to supporting the programs and equipment for these year-round activities. Please join us and donate. Visit us online, http://www.nedisabledsports.org



About New England Disabled Sports

New England Disabled Sports is a nationally recognized non-profit organization, which provides year round adaptive sport instruction to adults and children with physical and cognitive disabilities. Our programs allow individuals with disabilities to enjoy a boundary-free environment, enjoy outdoor recreation with friends and family, as well as provide access to equipment and instruction that might otherwise be unavailable.