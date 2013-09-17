Koyal Group Expands Its European Capital Goods Research

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2013 --Koyal Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Analyst Hans Meyer to head their European Capital Goods Research department based out of the Tokyo office. Mr Meyer will join the firm as a Chief Analyst in September 2013 to lead Capital Goods for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.



Hans Meyer is an important member of the capital goods research community, covering the sector for more than ten years. He is coming to Koyal Group from Deutsche Bank where he led numerous teams of analysts in a variety of capital good sectors including; construction, defence and aerospace.



“Mr. Meyer is an extremely talented individual, with many years of experience in his field. He is one of many hires that we will be making in the coming months to increase our coverage of a number of sectors across the globe. We will be looking to create new teams and add gifted and savvy analysts to further our research capabilities,” said Mr Peter Keller, Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions at Koyal Group, “ We will continue to search for exceptional individuals to add depth and strength to our teams.”



Hans Meyer, a Munich native, obtained his undergraduate degree from the Heidelberg University in Economics in the early 90´s, before attending The London School of Economics to receive his masters in Finance.



About Koyal Group

Koyal Group has a distinguished history of research in Japan; this new hire will enhance the company´s research capabilities for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Koyal Group is ranked highly in Japan and is committed to achieving a similar position in Europe and outside of Japan in the Asian Region.