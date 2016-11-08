KP Zero G Backpack with Interchangeable Shock Absorbing Suspension

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2016 --Keep Pursuing, the makers of the KP Duffle bag, have turned up a notch the world of backpacks by creating a backpack that can help reduce the carried weight and minimize pressure on the shoulders, while looking stylish at the same time. If you are searching for the perfect backpack, you need to check out the KP Zero G backpack (http://www.keeppursuing.com/shop/)!



The KP Zero G backpack promises to reduce up to 25% of the carried weight thanks to a 4-point independent suspension system, which consists of four separate shock absorbing sections on the upper and lower parts of the straps of the backpack.



The lower suspension sections are interchangeable with three different types of suspension to match the load and the activity. The shock absorbing feature of the KP Zero G backpack essentially works like the suspension on a car by absorbing and reducing the rebound movement of the backpack. As you walk or run, the Zero G backpack's carried weight will be greatly reduced. The base of the KP Zero G is made of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), making the bottom of the KP Zero G backpack waterproof and shockproof.



The KP Zero G backpack's buckle is magnetic, which allows to easily close the bag one-handed. The Zero G backpack also comes with an external cellphone compartment that attaches magnetically to the strap of the backpack. The hood of the KP Zero G backpack is water resistant.



The KP Zero G backpack really has a lot going for it and because of its slick design, you can use the Zero G for both outdoor and business environments.



The KP Zero G backpack will be available in two sizes (19"x 15" and 17.5"x 13") and three colors (jet black, gunmetal gray and cobalt blue).