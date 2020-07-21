KPC Title Agency in Florida Partners Pavaso to Offer Fully Digital Closings

Port St Lucie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2020 --KPC Title Agency, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services in Florida, is now proud to offer remote online notary services, through Pavaso, a leader in digital mortgage closing technologies. KPC Title Agency leverages its extensive experience and expertise to tailor comprehensive, customized solutions for every title and settlement need. Pavaso expands the range of options available to KPC Title customers and helps deliver faster, more convenient closings.



The Pavaso platform transforms traditional methods and brings everyone in the home buying transaction together in the same digital environment, where they can seamlessly communicate, collaborate and securely exchange information throughout the entire closing process. Designed by industry veterans to simplify the closing experience, Pavaso helps save time, reduce costs and streamlines processes. Customers can also enjoy more convenience, education and transparency.



The Process

Remote Online Notary (RON) allows notaries to enotarize documents online from a different location than their customers, providing a solution to customers who are unable to attend the closing in person, or who want to reduce their travel time and expenses. Two-way audio-video technology is used to perform and document RON notarizations. The identity of all signors is verified through authentication technology, which securely captures and validates a government-issued photo ID. The signor must also correctly answer knowledge-based identification questions specific to their personal history.



COVID-19 UPDATE HOW KPC TITLE AGENCY IS RESPONDING



As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, KPC Title Agency remains committed to supporting the health and safety of their employees, customers and the communities in which they operate. While providing the most consistent level of service possible in these conditions. With that in mind, KPC Title has been closely monitoring the corona virus developments and have taken appropriate steps to limit potential impacts to their employees, customers and operations. KPC Title Agency has implemented long standing business continuity plans, which include following the appropriate guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). KPC Title Agency will continue to adapt to the changing environment in ways that help protect the health of their employees, customers and communities. KPC Title has added Low Contact closing options to meet the challenges of these unprecedented times. These are some of the options available to their clients.



- Remote Online Notarization



- Drive-up signings



- Regular mail and expedited mail delivery services



- They have a table that they can use outdoors for signings



- Mobile notary services



They encourage customers to participate in safety measures.



- By conducting most closings by appointment only



- Asking non-essential parties to refrain from attending closings



- Making hand sanitizer readily available



- Sanitizing the closing table and chairs after each closing



- Providing promotional pens for clients to keep



- Directing employees that show symptoms of illness to stay home



KPC Title Agency is dedicated to ensuring the safety of their employees, clients and the communities they serve. They have taken the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and dependable working environment during these turbulent times. If one is Buying, Selling or Refinancing in the state of Florida contact KPC Title Agency to experience a seamless and efficient closing process. Place trust with KPC Title Agency, as they have an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau(BBB).



About KPC Title Agency

KPC Title Agency is a leading provider of commercial and residential real estate services in Florida, with expertise recognized throughout the industry and an unparalleled commitment to their clients. KPC Title is recognized in the industry for both their technical expertise and their commitment to customer service. Their executives have combined experience of well over 40 years in the industry, and this experience supports every KPC Title Agency transaction. So no matter how complicated a transaction – or where the property is located in Florida – KPC Title has the know-how and the expertise to get the deal done right the first time, every time. KPC Title Agency, your real estate transaction specialists.



They partnered with some of the title industries most prestigious risk management and technology firms to ensure a safe and dependable working environment for all transactions. In light of the new remote working conditions it is prudent now more than ever that data safety and protection becomes a priority, KPC Title Agency has invested thousands on upgrading their network infrastructure to implement the latest security features to provide a safe and secure portal for all transactions.



About Pavaso

Texas-based Pavaso is transforming the mortgage process with innovative digital mortgage closing technology that facilitates easy, convenient and streamlined closings. The Pavaso platform offers a single, collaborative, secure portal that promotes transparency, efficiency, consumer education and communication in a seamless format that delivers value to every stakeholder involved in the transaction. For more information on how to streamline the process and digitally transform an organization, call 866.288.7051 or visit www.pavaso.com.



