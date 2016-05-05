KPG Internet Marketplace, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Home and Garden Decorations

New Hope, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --Kathleen Goblirsch is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.InAndOutdoorDecor.com. The website offers a diverse assortment of home and garden decorations including kitchen decor, stained glass products, handcrafted furniture, wall decor, home decor, indoor and outdoor lighting, and more. Goblirsch was inspired to start her website by her love of decorating. She started her website as a place where customers could come to find unique items that they could use to personalize the interior or exterior of their home and enhance the overall look and feel of these spaces.



There are many excellent home and garden products featured within the merchandise of InAndOutdoorDecor.com. The website offers products including artificial silk flowers, garden benches, stained glass hanging art, fairy garden furniture, wall clocks, garden ornaments, outdoor patio furniture sets, hanging glass vases, wall art , garden lights, stained glass panels, decorative candle holders, rustic end tables, and much more. In the future, Goblirsch will continuously be looking for new and exciting items that can be added to the website. Customers will be able to return to the website to see all of the new products that are available.



Providing a comfortable website for browsing with a wide range of unique items is important to Goblirsch. The website is built as a place where customers can easily browse through the different items that are available to find unique items they may not previously have thought of having in their homes. For those looking for specific products, InAndOutdoorDecor.com offers specific categories and a search engine to help customers find exactly what they're looking for.



In addition to the main website, Goblirsch is launching a blog located at http://www.IndoorAndOutdoorDecorBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to the products offered on her main website. Goblirsch will be highlighting specific products, reflecting on what different items mean to her, and talking about decorating the home and garden. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers a bit more information on the different items so that they can decide what might work best in their home.



About InAndOutdoorDecor.com

InAndOutdoorDecor.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Kathleen Goblirsch.



Kathleen Goblirsch

http://www.InAndOutdoorDecor.com

(763) 546-2367



