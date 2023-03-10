Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2023 --Electronic discovery is essential in modern law enforcement, especially in cities like Sterling Heights and Grand Rapids. With the right tools and technology, law enforcement can find evidence quickly and accurately from digital sources like emails, text messages, video files, and more. The goal is to protect the public, find suspects, and bring justice to those who have committed a crime.



K&R Digital Media Forensic specializes in electronic discovery in Grand Rapids and Detroit, Minnesota. Because of their knowledge and experience, they can offer local law enforcement a wide range of digital evidence-gathering services, from data extraction and analysis to legal consultation.



In digital cyber forensics, digital evidence or computer data is found, looked at, and put back together using methods that can be used in court. GPS, PDAs, cell phones, and tablets are examples of mobile devices. Law enforcement and commercial enterprises are aware of the relevance of the evidence present in all Web communication devices. The number of cyber gadgets outnumbers the world's population by a factor of two, and they are increasingly being exploited in criminal activity.



Ken has a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Manitoba. He sells recording systems, camera setups, security systems, bugs, and other electronics that are built correctly to get the job done. Ken has a complete amateur radio license (W8KNR), which gives him an advantage over people who lack telephony and electronics knowledge. He owns and operates a full-service print, audio, and video production business, relying on 45+ years of hands-on expertise gained via specialized electrical and software training.



At K&R Digital Media Forensics, Ken and his team of trained professionals offer various digital media services to government agencies, law enforcement entities, private investigative firms, attorneys, corporations, and individuals. The goal is to identify, analyze, and preserve digital media evidence of a technical, forensic, and legal nature supporting criminal and civil investigations.



About K&R Digital Media Forensic

K&R Digital Media Forensic is an established company with over 50 years of experience in media production and electronics. Their experienced investigators gather, analyze, clarify, and interpret digital media to ensure evidence is clearly presented in the courtroom.