K&R Digital Media Forensics Specializes in Audio Forensic Expert in Ann Arbor and Detroit

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2022 --Audio footage is the core part of the investigative method. Audio from phone calls recorded conversations, or extracted from video footage, becomes major proof for crimes investigation, especially when the victim can't remember the offender's voice or speech.



The most crucial criteria for audio footage and voice identification and pinpointing a person's identity are the time, tone, and phonetics in speech and vocabulary. The audio forensic expert in Ann Arbor and Detroit is the one who makes use of the most advanced and sophisticated equipment to study the traits of a voice and compare them with the desired results.



K&R Digital Media Forensics is a leading and professional audio and video forensics company in Michigan, providing audio enhancement, digital forensics, computer forensics, and voice identification services to attorneys and other officials in Southfield, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Warren, Sterling Heights, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the surrounding areas.



Audio enhancement and voice identification include research, comparison, and analysis to ascertain the characteristics of a voice and the person speaking or yelling so that these results can be verified for use in court.



The K&R Digital Media Forensics technicians are professionals in forensic audio enhancement and voice identification. Their knowledge and expertise enable them to analyze sound expertly to establish its authenticity and content so that an individual's voice or a piece of audio can be used as evidence in a court of law.



Their audio forensic expert knows how to operate current equipment, including custom digital audio enhancement tools, software, and digital voice identification tools. Audio footage that one brings to them at K and R Digital Media Forensic will undergo a visual and auditory enhancement process using state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the video's high quality remains intact.



Audio enhancement increases the clarity of audio recordings or videos that have become degraded due to the quality of the recording and the medium in which it was recorded. Additionally, their computer forensics investigator can extract data that is inaccessible to the end user and find data on a variety of media types that are intentionally hidden.



For more information on computer forensics in Ann Arbor and Detroit, visit https://www.kandrforensic.com/digital-media-cyber-forensics/.



Call 248-557-8276 for details.



About K&R Digital Media Forensics

K&R Digital Media Forensics is an established company with over 50 years of experience in media production and electronics. Their experienced investigators gather, analyze, clarify, and interpret digital media to ensure that evidence is presented with clarity in the courtroom.