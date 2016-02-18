KRAIBURG TPE to Exhibit at PLASTIMAGEN 2016

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --KRAIBURG TPE has announced its third consecutive participation at the 2016 Plastimagen, Mexico trade show taking place from March 8-11 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Booth #2630). The decision was made to participate in this year's trade show due to growing business opportunities with key end users and processors predominately in the automotive industry in Mexico.



KRAIBURG TPE Mexico Director, Alberto Oba, who oversees business in Mexico and Central America, will lead the company's delegation at the show with support from Regional Sales Manager, Arturo Lopez and Distribution & Marketing Manager, Katherine Olano. This year's 20th International Plastics Exhibition and Conference represents the largest event for the plastics industry in Mexico and Latin America. Exhibitors and attendees will be introduced to the latest technology in machinery, equipment, raw materials, molds and tooling, instrumentation and process control, as well as developments in end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods.



"We are enthusiastic about meeting our current customers and displaying our technical solutions to numerous other prospects," said Oba. "We want our customers to be aware of our new technology and how it provides solutions to their processes". "This trade show has become an instrumental part of our growing presence in Latin America," asserted Oba.



At the show, KRAIBURG TPE will showcase its established broad product TPE offering including THERMOLAST® K, A, V, HIPEX®, COPEC® and For Tec E® compounds. THERMOLAST® K materials have versatile use and were developed to meet current market demands. They are used in virtually any industry and can be processed via injection molding, extrusion, or blow molding.



More importantly, they will exhibit their new additions to the THERMOLAST® K family –the high flow technology for automotive molders, particularly in the window encapsulation markets. As well as their new metal adhesion series that will bond to components such as stainless steel, aluminum and copper.



The company will also promote its well-known product lines of COPEC® and For Tec E® TPEs for consumer applications. These two series offer strong chemical resistance against hand oils and velvet-like haptics (COPEC®) and contain excellent nylon bonding (For Tec E®), making them a notable ingredient for electronic products. They are useful for end parts that are touched and handled frequently. KRAIBURG TPE looks forward to seeing everyone at the fair to solidity its relationship with their customers and harvest new ones as well as keeping abreast the latest market trends in the plastics industry in Mexico and Latin America.



About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE (http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com) is a global manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomers. From its beginning in 2001 as subsidiary of the historical KRAIBURG Group founded in 1947, KRAIBURG TPE has pioneered in TPE compounds, today being the competence leader in this industry. With production sites in Germany, the US, and Malaysia the company offers a broad range of compounds for applications in the automotive, industrial, consumer, and for the strictly regulated medical sectors. The established THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX®, and For Tec E® product lines are processed by injection molding or extrusion and provide numerous processing and product design advantages to manufacturers. KRAIBURG TPE features innovative capabilities as well as true global customer orientation, customized product solutions and reliable service. The company is certified to ISO 50001 at its headquarters in Germany and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications at all global sites. In 2015, KRAIBURG TPE, with over 500 worldwide employees, generated sales of 157 million euros.