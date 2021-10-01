Krakovitz Named Intermountain Healthcare Nevada Region President

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2021 --Paul Krakovitz, MD, has been named as the first president for Intermountain Healthcare Nevada. He began in the role as interim earlier in 2021.



"It is a great honor to serve the communities of Southern Nevada," said Dr. Krakovitz. "Intermountain is bringing integrated value based healthcare to Nevada. I'm inspired by the innovative mindset of Las Vegas and entire state. Through collaboration, we hope to dramatically improve the healthcare options for the people of Nevada. We are obsessed in improving the quality, affordability, and experience to help people live the healthiest lives possible".



In Nevada, Intermountain employs approximately 300 primary care and speciality physicians and has a network of more than 1,500 affiliate providers. With 66 locations throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump, Boulder City, and Mesquite, Intermountain has a large focus on senior primary care, specialty care, and urgent care. Specialty services include cardiology, pulmonary, endocrinology, oncology, pediatrics, and women's health.



"Our focus also goes towards building up healthier communities," Dr. Krakovitz said. "We will accomplish this through our partnerships with nonprofit groups, improving pediatric care, and being a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion – especially with underserved and underrepresented groups."



Intermountain has partnered with the Las Vegas Raiders as the team's health partner. The Raiders and Intermountain have worked with high schools and athletes on care and mental health awareness. SafeNest has received assistance for the Coaching Boys Into Men program – which educates on preventing domestic violence.



Dr. Krakovitz previously served as Intermountain's vice president?& chief medical officer for?Specialty-Based Care in Utah and Idaho.



"Paul's expertise in Specialty-Based Care and in partnering with Community-Based Care make him well qualified to serve in this role. We are grateful to him for taking on this responsibility and confident he is the right person to lead our strategy and the opportunities in Nevada," said Rob Allen, senior vice president and COO of Intermountain Healthcare.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.