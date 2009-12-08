Kramer Industries Adds Finishing Touch to Medical Devices

Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2009 -- According to Kramer Industries Sales Manager, Steven Schneider, owners and operators of facilities that produce and distribute medical devices in the United States are required to register annually with the FDA and to meet strict standards. Schneider stated,”Some of our medical device customers have relied on us for decades so they can produce the best possible products, from titanium bone screws, to orthopedic appliances, to shoe inserts.”



One such long-time Kramer customer is Eastern Podiatry Laboratory, an FDA-approved supplier of podiatrist-prescribed arch supports. According to Bob Cominsky of Eastern, “We’ve had a Kramer tumbler for more than 20 years and haven’t had a single problem to speak of. The few times we’ve called on them for help, the people at Kramer were right on top of providing us with whatever assistance we needed. The only thing we’ve had to do is order new media for the tumbler every few months.”



As fast as the Internet has grown, so has Kramer’s customer base within the medical community. “There’s a growing demand for our combination tumbler/blaster,” commented Steven Schneider. “It carries parts into the blast stream of a rotating basket where a fine but abrasive medium, such as aluminum oxide, does its job. It’s great for removing tiny burrs that you would never see with the naked eye.”



Even with the increase in equipment and medium sales to the medical field, Schneider still sees Kramer Industries as more of a service company than an equipment company. “I spend far more time on the phone helping our existing customers to optimize their results than I do explaining the features and benefits of our equipment,” said Schneider.



Kramer Industries is located in Piscataway, New Jersey, and was founded by Harry Kramer in 1911, when he started a small manufacturing business in the basement of his home. Today the company offers a full range of dry blasting media for cleaning, stripping, peening, etching, finishing and deflashing operations. The Kramer line of equipment includes barrel tumblers, abrasive blasting systems, vibratory tumblers, and parts separating machines. The company has also become a resource for cleaning professionals in dozens of industries, offering advice to customers around the world on a daily basis.



Visit http://www.KramerIndustriesOnline.com for additional information.

