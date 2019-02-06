Kreider Farms Advocates for Humane Farming Practices on Capitol Hill

Manheim, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2019 --Kreider Farms, Pennsylvania's largest egg producer represented the American Egg Industry in a Congressional Humane Bond Caucus briefing on "The Humane Table" in Washington, DC.



The Congressional briefing held on November 16, 2018 brought together America's top farmers and food producers along with American Humane, the largest animal welfare certifier in the world, to discuss advances in humane agriculture. The briefing took place on Capitol Hill just before Thanksgiving, which has become a day when many Americans are thinking about how their food gets to their tables. Kreider Farms was invited by the American Humane Association to testify as a leading American Humane Certified egg producer.



"Like American Humane, Kreider Farms and Americas' family farmers know that animal welfare is truly in everyone's best interest," said Byron Shaffer, Quality Assurance Manager for Kreider Farms. "After the decision to build modern state-of-the-art cage-free layer houses in 2015 and subsequent construction, Kreider Farms has been a top rated American Humane-certified egg producer since 2016."



The Congressional Humane Bond Caucus was co-founded in 2015 by Congressmen Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Henry Cuellar (D-TX) with the stated objective of creating a more humane world for both animals and people.



Noah and Mary Kreider started small with 102 acres of land, a dozen dairy cows, and 200 chickens when Kreider Farms was born in 1935. Now under the leadership of third-generation President and CEO Ron Kreider, Kreider Farms is still very much a local, family-owned farm, but it has expanded to over 3,000 acres in Lancaster, Lebanon, and Dauphin Counties. The 450-employee enterprise has more than 1,600 cows and over 7 million layer hens. To learn more, visit https://www.kreiderfarms.com.