Kreider Farms Milk and Dairy Products Now at Giant Food Stores in Central PA

Manheim, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --Kreider Farms, Lancaster County's favorite producer of udderly delicious milk and bottled drinks, ice cream, premium eggs, and more, is excited to announce that its products will now be available at Giant Food Stores in Central Pennsylvania. This expansion comes as part of Kreider Farms' intentional growth strategy for its dairy business, which included a $5 million investment in generating new production capacity, completed in 2017.



"The commitment and the investments we have made into our dairy operation allow us bring the best and freshest local food products direct from our farm to consumers, which is why more and more customers are asking for our products every day," said President and CEO, Ron Kreider.



While Central PA farmers have been struggling with the recent "dairy crisis" in the Commonwealth and beyond, Kreider Farms has met the challenge of lower demand for fluid milk through smart diversification of their product line. This has gained the attention of influential grocery retailers like Giant, who are becoming more committed to selling local, farm-fresh products all the time through programs like PA Preferred, which helps facilitate partnerships between farmers and retail outlets.



Also attractive to Giant is Kreider Farms' commitment to local, sustainable production. "Our point of differentiation is the fact that we're a real local farm," said Dave Andrews, V.P. Sales & Marketing. "We're bringing authenticity back into the grocery store."



Find Lancaster County fresh Kreider Farms products in your local Giant now.



