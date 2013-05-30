Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2013 --October County Films announced today the completion of their micro-budget feature film, WORST FRIENDS, starring Cody Horn (MAGIC MIKE), Kristen Connolly (HOUSE OF CARDS), and newcomer Richard Tanne, who also co-wrote the story and served as producer.



The film's ultra low-budget was raised, in part via red-hot crowdfunding site, Kickstarter.com, the same platform used by Zach Braff to raise funds for his follow-up to GARDEN STATE. It co-stars Geoffrey Arend (500 DAYS OF SUMMER), Kathryn Erbe (LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT), Larry Fessenden (VANISHING ON 7TH STREET), and Noah Barrow. It was written and directed by Ralph Arend.



Erika Hampson, whose credits include the Oscar-winning short film THE NEW TENANTS and the Sundance hit ROBOT & FRANK, is also a producer.



WORST FRIENDS is the funny, touching, and poignant story of two childhood friends who are forced to re-evaluate their friendship as adults.



When Jake (Tanne) gets into a debilitating car accident, the only person around to take care of him is his childhood friend Sam (Barrow).



With the aid of a no-nonsense physical therapist (Horn), Sam helps Jake recover, but when Sam’s high school crush (Connolly) moves back to town, old habits and bitter rivalries resurface, threatening to tear their friendship apart.



Horn recently played Channing Tatum’s love interest in the smash-hit, MAGIC MIKE, and starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in END OF WATCH.



Connolly co-starred in Joss Whedon’s THE CABIN IN THE WOODS with Chris Hemsworth, and can currently be seen in David Fincher’s Netflix original series HOUSE OF CARDS.



Multi-hyphenate Tanne recently produced the thriller MISCHIEF NIGHT, starring Malcolm McDowell, which was just acquired by After Dark Films and Lionsgate, and is re-writing the Zoe Saldana-starrer DOMINION for Paramount.



Hampson noted: “I am thrilled to have worked with such exciting new talent and look forward to finding the perfect distributor for our film.”



Paradigm reps Horn and Connolly. WME reps Tanne. He is managed by Dobre Films and Untitled; Horn and Connolly are also with Untitled.



View, embed, or link to the trailer HERE