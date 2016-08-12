Oak Bluffs, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2016 --Kristin Chenoweth, star of Broadway's original "Wicked" and Tony-Winner for "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown," star of TV's "Glee" and Emmy-winner for "Pushing Daisies" will perform solo shows for Broadway @ The Performing Arts Center on Martha's Vineyard on August 14 at 6pm for one show only, and at Broadway @ Town Hall in Provincetown on August 16 for two shows at 6pm and 8:30pm. Both appearances will feature Mary-Mitchell Campbell at the piano. The concerts will help raise funds for the Tyler Clementi Foundation.



Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice over, and stage, effortlessly. She received an Emmy Award for her work on the ABC series Pushing Daisies. In her role on Fox TV's "Glee's" quirky ex-songstress, April Rhodes, she was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People's Choice Award in the category of "Favorite TV Guest Star." Though Kristin has often come into our living rooms on hit shows such as "The West Wing" (where she starred as Annabeth Schott) and as a guest judge on both American Idol and Project Runway, she may be most remembered by Broadway lovers everywhere for her origination of the role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked," which earned her a Tony Award Nomination. In addition, her Tony-winning performance in "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" stole the show, and many hearts, in the process. In 2015, she made her return back on Broadway as glamorous film star Lily Garland in the Roundabout Theatre Company's "On the Twentieth Century," which received rave reviews and earned Kristin a Tony Award nomination and the Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award.



Chenoweth can be seen in the Universal film, "The Boy Next Door," with Jennifer Lopez, and "A Bet's A Bet" with Mena Suvari and Eric Roberts, as well as the indie teen drama "Hard Sell" and as a poisonous frog named Gaby, in Blue Sky Studio's "Rio 2." She was also featured in the TV Land series, "Kirstie,"? and returned for the 100th episode of "Glee." In addition to her much-anticipated appearances on both the small and big screens, Kristin sold out Carnegie Hall for the third time in May of 2014 in her show "The Evolution of a Soprano" with musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and director Richard Jay-Alexander and that July performance at the celebrated Royal Albert Hall in London. A veteran of the concert stage, Kristin has performed to sold-out crowds in concert halls across the country. In 2013, she made her Australian national touring debut, headlining the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and performing at the famed Sydney Opera House. She made national headlines with her stunning renditions of Hollywood's most beloved songs from classic films, when she performed to a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In 2013, Kristin also performed to a sold-out audience at The Allen Room in New York's acclaimed Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, with her show – "Kristin Chenoweth: The Dames of Broadway… All of 'Em!!!," directed by Richard Jay Alexander, which also aired on PBS.



Additional touring highlights include: a sold-out Los Angeles solo debut at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, a sold-out solo concert at The Metropolitan Opera House as just the third theater star ever to present a solo concert at the MET, an evening at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Washington National Opera's 50th Anniversary Gala with Placido Domingo, a solo concert at Sam Mendes' acclaimed, Donmar Warehouse, as part of the Divas at Donmar series, and collaborations with renowned symphonies, including – The New York Philharmonic, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony and the San Francisco Symphony. In addition to her starring roles on stage and screen, in 2009, Kristin also wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, in, A Little Bit Wicked, which was released by Simon & Schuster, and debuted at # 12 on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction Best Seller List.



It's no secret that Kristin wears her heart on her sleeve when it comes to her love of theater, which was also the catalyst for her charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (BA PAC) Foundation in her hometown (in Oklahoma). The Kristin Chenoweth Theater at the BA PAC, renamed in 2012 to celebrate its biggest advocate, supporter, and celebrated role model to aspiring hometown performers, welcomes internationally acclaimed concert artists and Broadway productions, provides educational outreach and master classes with touring artists, after-school and summer arts institutes, scholarship programs, community enrichment and opportunities for students to travel and perform on a national level. Kristin is also a passionate supporter of charities which dedicate their time and efforts to helping those in need, such as: The Red Cross, Broadway Cares EFA, The Point Foundation, ASTEP, breast cancer awareness, adoption advocacy and organizations supporting animal welfare. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Musical Theater and a Master's degree in Opera Performance from Oklahoma City University. She was also presented with Honorary Doctorate degrees from both University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and her alma mater, Oklahoma City University. Kristin is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.



About the Tyler Clementi Foundation

The Tyler Clementi Foundation promotes safe and inclusive spaces for LGBT and vulnerable youth and families. The organization speaks in schools, churches and workplaces about turning bystanders into Upstanders, parents coming out, and supporting youth before crisis. Watch the video about the Tyler Clementi Foundation on YouTube.



For more information, please visit www.tylerclementi.org.



About The Broadway Series

The Art House in Provincetown, MA, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, is the original home to the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series hosted by Seth Rudetsky. In its fifth season last summer, the series presented Broadway superstars like Rosie O'Donnell, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Audra McDonald, and Vanessa Williams. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. In 2014-15 in addition to Santa Monica, the series traveled to New Orleans @ The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Nourse Theatre, Dallas @ The Dallas Theater Center, San Antonio @ The Woodlawn Theatre and Detroit @ The Berman Center for the Performing Arts.



More information at markcortalepresents.com.



Both the Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center and The Art House in Provincetown are wheelchair accessible.



Listing Information:



Mark Cortale Presents

Broadway @ The Performing Arts Center - 2016 Inaugural Season

Kristin Chenoweth

with Mary-Mitchell Campbell at the piano

August 14 at 6:00 PM

Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center

100 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Rd.

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Broadway @ The Performing Arts Center is sponsored by Cape Air, The Harbor View Hotel, and Hy-Line Cruises



Mark Cortale Presents

Broadway @ Town Hall

Kristin Chenoweth

with Mary-Mitchell Campbell at the piano

August 16 at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM

Town Hall

260 Commercial Street Provincetown, MA

Broadway @ Town Hall is sponsored by the Anchor Inn Beach House, Cape Air, Ptown Bikes, Ross' Grill and Provincetown Gym



For tickets visit http://www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006