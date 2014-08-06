Provincetown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --Kristin Chenoweth, star of Broadway’s original “Wicked” and Tony-Winner for “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” will make her anticipated Provincetown debut in Broadway @ Town Hall (a part of the acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House series) on August 10 for two shows only at 6:30pm and 9:00pm. Chenoweth will be appearing in Provincetown after two sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall this past May and the Royal Albert Hall in London two weeks ago. She will be directed by Richard Jay-Alexander,and will be joined by Kevin Stites at the piano. For tickets please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 508-487-9222.



Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voice over, and stage, effortlessly. She received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the ABC series Pushing Daisies. More recently, Chenoweth lit up the stage of McKinley High as a former student who returned to town on Fox’s hit comedy, Glee. In her role as Glee’s quirky ex-songstress, April Rhodes, she was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award in the category of “Favorite TV Guest Star.” Though Kristin has often come into our living rooms on hit shows such as The West Wing (where she starred as Annabeth Schott) and as a guest judge on both American Idol and Project Runway, she may be most remembered by Broadway lovers everywhere for her origination of the role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked," which earned her a Tony Award Nomination. In addition, her Tony-winning performance in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, stole the show, and many hearts, in the process.



Chenoweth recently wrapped production on the upcoming Universal film, The Boy Next Door, with Jennifer Lopez, and is currently in production on several other film projects, including: A Bet’s A Bet with Mena Suvari and Eric Roberts, and the indie teen drama, Hard Sell. This spring, Kristin once again reinvents herself, this time as a poisonous frog named Gaby, in Blue Sky Studio’s, Rio 2. She will also be featured in a guest arc on the TV Land series, “Kirstie,”? and recently returned for the 100th episode of “Glee.”



In addition to her much-anticipated appearances on both the small and big screens, Kristin sold out Carnegie Hall for the third time on May 3rd in her show The Evolution of a Soprano; musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, directed by Richard Jay-Alexander. She performed songs from her latest album, Some Lessons Learned, as well as some of her most memorable songs from Broadway’s Wicked, Promises Promises, and her performances on Glee. Also this July, Kristin traveled across the pond for her much-anticipated solo performance at the celebrated Royal Albert Hall in London.



A veteran of the concert stage, Kristin has performed to sold-out crowds in concert halls across the country. In 2013, she made her Australian national touring debut, headlining the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and performing at the famed Sydney Opera House. She made national headlines with her stunning renditions of Hollywood’s most beloved songs from classic films, when she performed to a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In 2013, Kristin also performed to a sold-out audience at The Allen Room in New York’s acclaimed Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, with her show – Kristin Chenoweth: The Dames of Broadway… All of ‘Em!!!, directed by Richard Jay Alexander, which also aired on PBS.



In addition to her starring roles on stage and screen, in 2009, Kristin also wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, in, A Little Bit Wicked, which was released by Simon & Schuster, and debuted at # 12 on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction Best Seller List.



Kristin is also a passionate supporter of charities which dedicate their time and efforts to helping those in need, such as: The Red Cross, Broadway Cares EFA, The Point Foundation, ASTEP, breast cancer awareness, adoption advocacy and organizations supporting animal welfare.



About the series

This Broadway concert series was inaugurated in 2011 by Mark Cortale at The Art House in Provincetown featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. In its third season last summer of 2013, the series presented Broadway superstars like Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Megan Hilty, Megan Mullally, Christine Ebersole, and Joanna Gleason. The Broadway @ series also premiered last season in New Orleans, in Australia with Megan Mullally and in London’s West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. This season of 2013-14 the series began in Los Angeles @ The Broad Stage, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, The Poconos @ The Stroudsmoor, Woodstock, NY @ The Woodstock Playhouse, Hartford @ The Bushnell, Detroit @ The Berman Center for the Performing Arts… and next at a city near you soon!



Broadway @ The Art House concert series is sponsored by Cape Air, the Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, Urban Man Made, Loveland and SethTV.com



The Art House is wheelchair accessible.



For photo and interview requests contact: tomfervoy@gmail.com



Listing Information:

Broadway @ The Art House & Mark Cortale present

KRISTIN CHENOWETH (Tony & Emmy Award winning star of Broadway’s Wicked and TV’s Glee & Pushing Daisies)

August 10th 6:30PM & 9:00PM

at TOWN HALL in Provincetown, MA

with Kevin Stites at the piano

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander



The Art House

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

For tickets please visit www.ptownarthouse.com, or call 508-487-9222.