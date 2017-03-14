Krowdster Launches Weekly Live Crowdfunding Q&A Webinar Series

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --Crowdfunding has become an incredibly popular way for entrepreneurs to raise money to launch their small businesses and create new products. However, many people still do not fully understand how the process all works. To combat this issue, crowdfunding expert, Eli Regalado, has started a weekly webinar series during which attendees can ask him any questions they have about crowdfunding.



In these weekly webinars, Regalado will discuss the basics of crowdfunding and how it all works so that attendees can gain a deeper understanding of the process as a whole. The better people can understand how crowdfunding works, the greater their chances of running a successful campaign.



The webinar will also cover a variety of techniques designed to help attendees to market their campaigns to generate greater interest and more backers. Attendees will learn how to create viral contests to grow their email marketing lists and generate early buzz for their crowdfunding campaign launch.



The free webinar will also cover marketing techniques to help get the word out, including utilizing social media platforms to build up a follower base and drive traffic to the campaign page. This also includes networking with Kickstarter and Indiegogo "super backers" who have backed similar campaigns in the past. Because of their previous interest, they will be more likely to contribute to future campaigns.



Media outreach is another important component that will be covered in the webinar. This includes creating and publishing a press release about the campaign to ensure that members of the media are aware of the campaign. This also includes getting in touch with the top bloggers in topics related to the campaign so that they can alert their followers.



At the end of the webinar, Regalado will open it up for attendee questions so that they can learn about anything related to crowdfunding that was not already covered during the previous portion. The webinars will take place each week on Thursday at 2 p.m. EST, and registration is free.



About Eli Regalado

Eli Regalado is the host of the webinar series and is the in-house crowdfunding expert at Krowdster. He has raised over $50 million on the popular crowdfunding platforms, Kickstarter and Indiegogo, so he has the experience and expertise to answer his webinar attendees' questions about how to be as successful as possible in crowdfunding.