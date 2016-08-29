KSMB Creative Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Ladies' Motorcycle Gear

Currie, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Kim Selser is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.LadyRidersOnly.com. The website offers a wide variety of ladies' motorcycle gear with a particular focus on performance and protective motorcycle apparel, soft motorcycle luggage and handbags, and stylish motorcycle accessories. Kim was tired of having to sift through tons of men's gear to find the few and far-between women's motorcycle apparel and accessory options, as most motorcycle shops focus on men. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Kim wanted to create a one-stop shop where women can find quality motorcycle apparel and gear that fits their needs.



There are many excellent ladies' motorcycle products featured within the merchandise of LadyRidersOnly.com. The website carries motorcycle gear and accessories including fashion jewelry; genuine leather vests; rain gear such as rain suits; accessory items such as motorcycle cup holders and seat cushions; apparel including motorcycle jackets and gloves; soft motorcycle luggage and handbags including fashion cross purses and leather trimmed purses; and more. In the future, Kim plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as she continues to add fresh products regularly. She will also be adding a link to her social media so customers can have a forum where they can discuss the products they are looking for and she can find it for them.



Customer service is of the utmost important to Kim regarding each and every transaction made on LadyRidersOnly.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products as well as everyday specials and discounts. She also plans on including links on her site for a variety of women's charity rides as well as events and rallies. Kim emphasizes that the site is dedicated to providing quality motorcycle gear just for women and that she will gladly find a product that a customer is looking for if they let her know through the site or social media.



To complement the main website, Kim is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheLadyRiderReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to ladies' motorcycle gear in general such as finding quality motorcycle rain suits, the advantages of portable emergency lighting, and carrying your essentials in leather biker bags. Kim hopes to give valuable tips and information on staying protected and stylish with quality ladies' motorcycle apparel and accessories.



