KT, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Sewing Solutions

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2016 --Karen Tobin is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SewUnsophisticated.com. The website features a broad assortment of sewing solutions including personal sewing machines, sewing kits, quilting machines, and sewing guides. Tobin was inspired to start her website by her love of sewing and the way sewing enables people to bring their creative ideas to life, show their unique personality, and make custom items that will be cherished for a long time. She wanted to start a website where she could educate customers about the best way to sew and provide them with everything they would need to make the perfect quilt, outfit, or accessory.



There are many excellent sewing products featured within the merchandise of SewUnsophisticated.com. The website carries items including embroidery machines for intricate designs, foot pedals for controlling sewing machine speed, sewing needles in different shapes and sizes, sewing kits, fabric cutters, sewing machines cases, quilting machines, and more. In the future, Tobin hopes to expand her website to offer an even greater variety of unique items that can help people sew more efficiently and enjoyably. By continuing to add new products, she hopes to make her website into a one-stop shop where people can find anything they might need for their sewing and quilting projects.



Providing a website that offers all of the great items that a person might need to do their best sewing is important to Tobin. She spends a lot of time researching the different products to make it so that customers are guaranteed to find high quality items on her website. SewUnsophisticated.com is the perfect website for those people who are too busy to spend time looking at all of the different things they might need for their sewing. They can easily find products that have already been researched and are sure to do the job without them having to put in the time to further research the different items.



In addition to the main website, Tobin is launching a blog located at http://www.EverythingYouNeedleSewingBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to sewing in general. Tobin will be talking about how to make a quality quilt, what kind of sewing machines will work the best for different projects, the different types of quilt fabrics, and information about different sewing accessories such as fabric scissors and pedals and how they might be useful. The goal of the blog is to educate customers about sewing, whether they are a beginner or a seasoned sewer.



