Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2013 --Join us at the next GO-Science: Science Café on April 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Tipsy Teapot located at 1409 Evans St., Suite B, in Greenville, NC 27858-1854 for a premier expert panel presentation on invasive species in North Carolina.



Learn more about the impact of invasive species in North Carolina including Kudzu and the Kudzu Bug from a panel of experts. This Science Café will present a brief 15-minute introduction to Kudzu and the Kudzu Bug followed by an interactive question and answer session with the following expert panelists:



Dr. Ashley Egan

Dr. Egan is an Assistant Professor of Plant Genetics and a Curator at East Carolina University. Her passion centers on understanding the planet’s biodiversity and the evolutionary patterns and processes that have shaped it.



Matthew Hansen

Matthew is a Pd.D. student in the Department of Biology at East Carolina University. Matthew completed a masters degree in Population Genetics of the invasive Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). He has also worked for several years as an invasive species manager.



Rick Iverson

Rick is from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and works as a Plant Pest Specialist. He is the administrator of the Noxious Weed/Invasive Weed program, including the Witch weed Eradication project that is unique to the Carolinas.



Dr. Dominic Reisig

Dr. Reisig is an Extension Specialist and Assistant Professor of Entomology at North Carolina State University. His research focuses on the development and expansion of integrated pest management (IPM) practices and knowledge for insect pests of field crops.