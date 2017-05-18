London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2017 --Offering readers a realistic detox program with spirituality in tow, Kundalini Lounge founder, Mariya Gancheva launches a game-changing book. Encouraging nutrition, yoga, and the journey toward falling in love with oneself, the modern day spiritual guru just might be on to something. Created for seekers that are too busy to stop their lives to participate in starvation diets, the book is a multi-tasker's approach to achieving longevity. Newly launched on Amazon, "Detox: with Green Diet and Kundalini Yoga: The 40 Day Program for Cleansing, Weight-loss and Radiance" is lauded as a well-honed path toward wellness in modern times.



The book comes with access to a designated private membership site that offers a plethora of free resources and yoga practices to enrich the experience. Readers will also gain access to the Kundalini Yoga private Facebook group. There they will receive guidance and support from a community focused on results.



Mariya Gancheva, the founder of Kundalini Lounge, said of the book, "After ten years of intriguing research, I give my readers a yogic detox inspired by ancient practices that work. In the book, I describe practical ways to honor the body, listen to it, and to allow it to restore its natural health. This is not a quick fix; it's more about doing everything with awareness; a practice I do myself as a busy full-time investment banker."



Described as painless and doable, Gancheva says the book was not written purely as a devotion to weight loss. Moreover, it's an empowering reboot of the system. How so? The book underscores the benefits of a green diet. Allowing readers to carry on business unaffected, the author says, at the end of the 40-day program toxins are eliminated, and the body will regenerate itself.



Gancheva adds, "You will engage with a yoga practice specifically designed to stimulate the detox process, realign the organs, fire up your metabolism, and support youthfulness. The detox kriya is part of my detox DVD which you can purchase online as well."



About Kundalini Lounge

Kundalini Lounge Online Yoga and Lifestyle Studio is a global hub of online Kundalini yoga with thousands of followers around the world.



About Mariya Gancheva

Mariya Gancheva is a transformational leader, teacher, and full-time investment banker in London. She has been teaching Kundalini yoga since 2009 leading regular classes in the City of London and Mayfair. She is the author of "Detox: with Green Diet and Kundalini Yoga."



