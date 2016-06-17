Kusuhara Family Dentistry Helps Raise Funds for Make a Wish Foundation Through the Disney #ShareYourEars Campaign

Northridge, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Northridge, CA dentist Dr. Karey Kusuhara along with her staff and patients at Kusuhara Family Dentistry recently helped promote a nationwide charity campaign that helped raise $2 million for the Make a Wish Foundation in cooperation with Disney Parks. During the months of January-March 2016, Disney donated $5 for every social media photo shared with the hashtag #ShareYourEars on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Dr. Kusuhara, her staff, and patients got involved with taking these fun photos with Mickey Mouse ears and contributed to the fundraising efforts for this cause.



Due to an outpouring of public support during the course of the campaign, Disney Parks donated double their original pledge of $1 million, offering a total of $2 million to this foundation that helps grant children with life-threatening medical conditions their wish of an experience that they have always wanted. On average, the Make a Wish foundation grants a wish to a child every 37 minutes. This public fundraising event is one of the latest examples of how social media and businesses can pair up to help those in need.



Dr. Kusuhara's participation in the #ShareYourEars campaign is just one of the ways she participates in charity and fundraising events to give back to those in need. Recently, Dr. Kusuhara helped raise thousands of dollars for Children's Hospital Orange County through the CHOC Walk in the Park hosted by Disneyland Resort, marking her 20th year participating in this event.



In addition to her regular participation in fundraising events, Dr. Kusuhara is also committed to donating her time as a volunteer to giving back to her local community. Dr. Kusuhara is a volunteer clinician and examiner with the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA), donating her expertise and time to provide emergent care to skiers and snowboarders on the mountain in the case of an accident. She has also volunteered with Disabled Sports, USA at Mammoth Mountain and provides custom mouth guards for athletes at Cal State University Northridge.



About Dr. Karey Kusuhara

Dr. Kusuhara is a Southern California native who grew up in Northridge. She completed her DDS degree at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry and is proud to have served the community she grew up in for decades as a dental professional. She is committed to attending continuing education courses at least three times each year and is a member of the ADA, the CDA, the SFVDS, and the Academy for Sports Dentistry.



