KV Unlimited, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Medical Assistance Supplies

Hanover, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2017 --Kristy Vosberg is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.KVosbergMedical.com. The website offers a wide variety of medical assistance supplies including disposable bed pads, hospital bed pads, steerable knee walkers, four-wheeled rollators, and folding walkers. Vosberg was inspired by the amount of people struggling to live life comfortably and fully after an accident, with age, or because of health issues. Through her online store, Vosberg wanted to help others have freedom from being tied down to their homes and constant hassle with quality medical assistance products.



There are many excellent medical assistance supplies featured within the merchandise of KVosbergMedical.com. The website carries items including incontinence products such as disposable bed and chair underpads that reduce odors and maintain dryness as well as reusable underpads with moisture and staining protection; walkers including soft seat foldable rollators with brakes and lightweight folding walkers with extra-wide seat; and more. In the future, Vosberg plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Vosberg regarding each and every transaction made on KVosbergMedical.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a disposable bed pad and free themselves up from constant cleaning or get active and enjoying the fresh air with a rolling walker.



To complement the main website, Vosberg is also launching a blog located at http://www.KVosbergMedicalBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to medical supplies in general such as gracefully recovering from a foot injury with a rolling knee walker, enjoying peaceful sleep with incontinence pads, and letting a four-wheel rollator help you take in the refreshing beauty of a scenic walk. Vosberg hopes to give valuable tips and information on making life easier and more enjoyable everyday with quality medical assistance products.



About KVosbergMedical.com

KVosbergMedical.com – a division of KV Unlimited, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Kristy Vosberg.



Kristy Vosberg

http://www.KVosbergMedical.com

815-275-3507