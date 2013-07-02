Cronulla, Sydney -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2013 --Kevin J Whitley and the team at KWA Design Group Pty Ltd Australia have recently launched their NU Lifestyle Card Holders on KICKSTARTER. The NU minimal & slim card holder/wallet has been expertly designed to curve and fit the body and holds just the bare essentials. Made from premium polymers and aircraft grade aluminium they come in standard or RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) blocking models that stop skimmers from getting access to your sensitive financial and personal data along with a range of stylish and fashionable colours. Great for those wanting a simple, lightweight and uncluttered life!



The NU Lifestyle design did not just come by chance but started life as a practical solution for Kevin’s severe back pain. 4 years ago and struggling to walk, Kevin visited his local chiropractor. After an initial 5-minute discussion he asked Kevin to see his wallet. If you have ever seen the Seinfeld episode ‘The Reverse Peephole’ about George’s fat wallet then you will understand where this is going.



Kevin is very clear about what caused his pain, “ I was suffering with a form of Piriformis syndrome also known as "wallet sciatica" or "fat wallet syndrome," where the Sciatic nerve is compressed or aggravated by sitting with a large wallet in the affected side's rear pocket”.



Not happy with what was available in the market place at the time, Kevin being an Industrial Designer went about finding the ultimate solution. Three years in the making and a great deal of market research and prototypes behind him, Kevin has taken what he originally perceived as a simple solution for fat wallets and turned it into so much more. The NU Lifestyle Card Holder/Wallet is fast attracting popularity with females not wanting to carry large purses and teenagers say they are excellent for taking to events, the beach or on a night out. The ability to customise has also caused quite a stir from some leading banks and airlines. Given the fact that Australians last year alone spent a staggering $440 billion on credit, debit and charge card transactions it makes sense the NU Lifestyle Card Holder would make an ideal promotional ‘branded’ gift solution for any business.



If you want to have your own NU Lifestyle Card Holder and at the same time assist a great project, make a pledge today at KICKSTARTER – search for the NU Lifestyle Card Holder.



About KWA Design Group Pty Ltd – Experts in Industrial Design Consultancy

KWA’s vertically integrated capabilities from brand definition, product design and development to final delivery and packaging, offer a distinct creative and commercial advantage to clients. KWA is committed to helping their clients meet the challenge of brand and product innovation by providing a complete range of in-house capabilities including Concept Development, Environmental Design, Engineering, Rapid Prototyping, Modelling,Project Management plus much more.



