Kwamie Lassiter Retired Professional Football Players Team Up for Two Youth Causes

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --Kwamie Lassiter has announced that his organization is putting on a fun day for fans to give to two causes and meet celebrity athletes. The Kwamie Lassiter Foundation is hosting a fun-filled bowling event at Lucky Strike and Gypsy Bar VIP in Phoenix! Proceeds benefiting Sickel Cell Foundation(s) and Play Pure. "The Kwamie Lassiter foundation focuses on educating boys and girls on the importance of staying healthy by leading an active life and making good decisions with food. I want to bring awareness to Sickle Cell, Cancer and Childhood Obesity because they affect so many of us on a daily basis. "I played for the Arizona Cardinals from 1995–2002, San Diego Chargers in 2003 and St. Louis Rams in 2004. I finished my career with 650 tackles, 25 interceptions (two for touchdowns) and four sacks. Awarded All-Pro and Pro Bowl alternate during my 10 years as an undrafted free agent," says Kwamie Lassiter former NFL Player.



Play Pure was founded by Lisa Knipp a Denver based entrepreneur, who taught athletes in High School, who later went on to become pros, and continued many to stay drug free. "We invite individuals to participate in the "I PLEDGE TO PLAY PURE" campaign devised to encourage healthy growth from youth to adulthood. The Pledge simply states: “I signed name, pledge to play pure: with pure heart, pure mind and pure body,” Eric Brasch, COO, Play Pure.



Play Pure apparel supports the athlete's commitment to healthy lifestyle choices. When individuals wear Play Pure or see someone else wearing Play Pure, they will be reminded of this pledge and reminded they are an integral part of a powerful assemblage of people who are committed to pure ideals and actions.The Kwamie Lassiter Classic will be held at: Gypsy Bar VIP 50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003