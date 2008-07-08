KYROSS Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Sun Valley, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, KYROSS (http://www.kyross.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



KYROSS will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.kyross.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “KYROSS is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About KYROSS (http://www.kyross.com)

We carry a full line of evil eye jewelry from gold and silver to Swarovski beaded bracelets. Thank you for visiting my online store for all types of evil eye jewelry. Our most popular bracelets come in many colors to choose from. We're also proud to carry the beautiful Turkish Telkari necklace, bracelet, earring and anklet. Since our website is open 24hrs a day you can order any time. We offer a 20% discount on our most popular classic single link evil eye bracelets if you order 6 or more. Free Shipping when ordering $50. or more. My company Kyross.com has been in the Evil eye and Turkish jewelry business since year 2000. I have one of the best selections of colors for the most popular sterling silver single link bracelets with evil eyes.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

