Duisburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --Who said cyclists shouldn't have the added fun of flying when they've got five extra minutes to spare? Not Blue Trigger Lifestyle Invention. They're the innovative company giving Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign supporters a jacket that pulls double duty. With an innovative design and five minutes for the switch, the wearable will transform from a jacket into a stunt kite and vice versa. But how high will the gadget fly? With the optimum weather, KyteMe wearers will start to rise with a light breeze and become aloft with the wind at 20mph.



KyteMe begins its flight at about 2.5 to 3 Beaufort and can be flown at about 5 to 6, according to the Beaufort Wind Strength Scale. Blue Trigger says the windbreaker uses specialized materials, stitching loops, and insertions to help the wearer "stay dry and fly." How so? The stunt kite windbreaker uses six lightweight hybrid carbon filter bars to support the framework. Three connectors, three end caps, and the durable nose of the stunt kite are delivered with every jacket. For adventure seekers, the out-of-the-box company also offers a PRO version of the stunt jacket. This windbreaker gadget includes a spreader bar that guarantees a higher stability and increases the flyable spectrum to 3 to 6 Beaufort. To do so, it offers two times the hybrid spreader bars, fittings, and a middle connector.



Yvonne Joh, a representative of Blue Trigger Lifestyle Invention, said of the windbreaker's design duality, "We've thought of everything here. And, with a little bit of practice and the right wind conditions, you can even give fly looping a try. It's ridiculously fun and simple to assemble."



Unisex in its styling, the stunt kite windbreaker is suitable for men, women, and children. The renegade design of the sports clothing is practical, too. It will include reflective gear on front and back for optimum safety. Assembly is easy with all end points color-coded and similar to the navigation lights of an airplane. Sail areas are specific to sizing, and the kite bridle connects to KyteMe with a leash.



With five to six months needed for final production, Kickstarter revenues will support the manufacturing process. At present, Blue Trigger Lifestyle Invention awaits support for the product's necessary injection molding procedure as well as specialized tooling to meet manufacturing goals.



For more information visit http://www.kyteme.de.



To support the Kickstarter campaign visit http://tinyurl.com/kytemekickstarter.



About Blue Trigger Lifestyle Invention

Blue Trigger Lifestyle Invention is a company based in Duisburg, Germany that provides the marketplace with innovative leisure and lifestyle products.



Company Location Information:

Düsseldorfer Landstrasse 415

47259 Duisburg, Germany



Contact:

Yvonne Joh

Representative, Blue Trigger Lifestyle Invention

kontakt@bluetrigger.de

+49-203-878364



Website:

http://tinyurl.com/kytemekickstarter

http://www.kyteme.de/



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/bluetrigger.de