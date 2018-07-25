L & S Seamless Guttering Partners with BizIQ

Blanchard, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --L & S Seamless Guttering, a locally owned and operated company specializing in high-quality gutter installation services, is now working with BizIQ, a national content marketing agency known for increasing the online reach of its partners and clients.



By working with BizIQ, L & S Seamless Guttering will be able to expand the size of its online footprint and enhance its client interactions. BizIQ uses specialized search engine optimization (SEO) strategies to drastically improve its clients' online footprints. This means that its clients benefit from more meaningful, organic interactions with their customer base.



BizIQ is a Phoenix-based digital marketing agency that uses a multifaceted, comprehensive approach to online advertising. BizIQ helps its clients and partners develop and deliver high-quality online marketing content, including blog posts, website copy and social media content. This online content helps foster relationships with its clients' customer bases.



"We're very excited to begin spreading the news about the quality of our gutter work with the help of BizIQ," said Sally Linam, owner of L & S Seamless Guttering. "We perform some of the best gutter construction services in the region, and we can't wait to begin communicating with our customers in a more meaningful fashion."



About L & S Seamless Guttering

Since 1982, L & S Seamless Guttering has been a premier gutter contractor in Oklahoma City, OK and the surrounding communities. The company provides a robust range of gutter services, including installation, cleaning and repairs. The locally owned and operated firm also produces carports, patio covers, surface drains and more.



Boasting more than 36 years of experience in the industry, L & S Seamless Guttering is one of the most reputable gutter service providers in the region. The firm offers free estimates to all of its customers.



To learn more about L & S Seamless Guttering, visit http://www.lsseamlessgutter.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.