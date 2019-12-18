L5 Enables Charging Vehicles Without Humans

Mill Creek, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2019 --Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) are emerging. After 2025 AVs will grow with unexpected growth. Charging those vehicles without human interaction is L5's mission. Shared AVs will drive more than a 110K miles per year; much more than the current car average of 15K miles per year. Keeping shared AVs charged is already a growing challenge. With the L5 service mark and patent portfolio, customers recognize L5 as the path for highly reliable, electrification.



About L5

L5 is an electrical utility service. The L5 patent portfolio began with an electrical connection. More recently, a decentralized method has gained attention. The patent application is a method of no double-space spending for driverless vehicles. The data structure is similar to the decentralized, bitcoin data structure. With this IP, L5 hopes to provide reliable charging; and for partners, reduce congestion at charging stations.



For L5 licensing and services, contact Bryan B Solstin