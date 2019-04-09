La Coéss Eco-Luxury Organic Skincare Brand Launches One Product Heard Round The World

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2019 --Created to simplify while it brings balance, one consciously-composed organic face oil comes to the fore. Designed to imbue the nutrients from fifteen certified organic extracts harvested from ten countries, La Coéss Organic Face Oil is much like the whole wide world in one lavish bottle. Brought to beauty-seekers by the new eco-luxury startup La Coéss, the fragrant product has a little potent something for all skin types. How so? Its beautifying ingredients from places like the Chilean foothills, the Alps of Germany, the Nile in Egypt, and the Alta Mountains of Morocco, find new purpose in giving restoration and protection to newly-balanced skin.



Suitable for even the most sensitive skin types, La Coéss Organic Face Oil is equally about supporting an all-around sensory experience. Sophie Wang, Co-Founder of La Coéss, said, "It took us over eight years, 312 ingredients, and 783 formulations, to create a skin-enhancing oil that would also enliven the senses. This one product should be a beauty ritual. Let it resonate while it restores."



USDA Certified-organic plant-based oils and extracts:



Jojoba Seed Oil

Rosehip Seed Oil

Camellia Seed Oil

Argan Kernel Oil

Chia Seed Oil

Prickly Pear Seed Oil

Avocado Fruit Oil

Seabuckthorn Berry and Seed CO2

Evening Primrose Seed Oil

Carrot Root CO2

Pomegranate Seed Oil

Grape Seed Oil

Lavender Essential Oil

Rosemary Essential Oil

Jasmine Flower Extract



