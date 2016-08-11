L.A. Eco Womenswear Brand Kestan Announces Crowdfunding Campaign to Launch New Designs

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2016 --Kestan, the newest L.A.-based fashion brand, is raising funds from the public to launch this season's line of stylish, environmentally-friendly garments for women. The eco clothing company, which was founded by brother and sister duo, Stephanie and Kevin, is already three-quarters of the way towards reaching their crowdfunding goal of $10,000 on popular crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter.



The funding will be used to help release this season's selection of ethical, organic tops, while also supporting the brand's belief in creating "fashion that can serve a greater purpose beyond aesthetics." The founders are committed to only using high-quality GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standards) certified cotton and eco-friendly dyes in their designs, and sweatshop-free labor in their production process.



Kestan takes the idea of sustainability and social consciousness beyond current trends, as their clothing isn't just ethically produced, it is locally made. This means that the company's business acts to support the livelihoods of the garment workers in the city where the brand is based. The founders have partnered with a local organic cotton mill and textile factory. These partners are fully in support of Kestan's vision of producing clothing that empowers the women who wear it – and those who make it, by ensuring a safe, clean, and positive working environment and a truly fair wage.



Produced with 100 percent organic cotton, the garments themselves have a cloud-like softness that can't be found in mass-produced women's wear. The tops, which include an elegant camisole, two lightweight shirts, and two remarkably soft sweatshirts, are designed with clean, finished edges for a sophisticated, stylish look.



They were crafted specifically to fit seamlessly into the modern wardrobe, pairing well with everything from classic denim shorts to comfy leggings and bohemian skirts. The designs were made with thoughtful care throughout the entire process, from the organically grown cotton to the handwritten thank you note and Kestan garment bag that comes with each item.



The crowdfunding campaign ends on August 16th. Kestan is offering a fantastic range of rewards for contributors, including the organic cotton tops from this season's line, starting at a $45 donation.



About Kestan

Kestan is an independent, American-owned clothing brand based in Los Angeles. The founders, a sister and brother duo with a background in the fashion industry, created the company with the vision of providing an eco-friendly, ethical alternative to mass-produced clothing. It is their goal to empower women who are themselves committed to a sustainable lifestyle and who want stylish, versatile designs for their wardrobe. Kestan is known for creating a sleek, modern look, without sacrificing on comfort.



To learn more about Kestan, their vision, and the campaign, visit their crowdfunding page on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Stephanie and Kevin Lin

Email: support@kestan.co

Website: http://www.kestan.co

Instagram: /hellokestan

Facebook: /hellokestan