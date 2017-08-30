LA New Product Development Team Builds Community of Entrepreneurs in North-West Louisiana

Shreveport, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --LA New Product Development Team (LA NPDT) is a cross-functional organization of engineers, designers, and entrepreneurs. The Team facilitates innovation and business development efforts of inventors, start-ups, and established companies by providing them product design, prototyping, and marketing services.



The company provides a wide variety of product design and development services ranging from product concept design to rapid prototyping and marketing.



"Simply put, if you have an idea of a product, but you are not sure how to make or sell it – our engineers, designers, and marketing specialists are here to help. We will walk you through the entire process of product development during the initial complimentary consultation, and we'll help you chose the most appropriate course of action for you." – said Onega Ulanova, a co-founder of LA NPDT.



LA New Product Development Team started as a student organization at Louisiana Tech University back in 2014. "It was a group of enthusiastic students and alumni driven by the goal of developing and commercializing new products. Within just one year the organization grew to more than 40 members. And after successfully completing several projects on campus, we realized that we could apply our creative minds and diverse technical skills to do the same things for profit. That's when we decided to launch a company!" – said Dr. Konstantin Dolgan, the other co-founder of the business.



About LA NPDT

The company has opened its doors in September of 2016, and since then they worked on more than a hundred of various projects ranging from developing a clothing line for women bikers to designing electronic gadgets and medical tools. Some of their clients already sell their products in stores like Walmart, Ace Hardware, as well as on Amazon, and eBay. Some of their past projects (not covered by non-disclosure agreements) can be viewed at the portfolio section of their website at https://lanpdt.com/lanpdt-portfolio/. The company's mission is "to design and develop new products with the ultimate goal of commercialization."



LA NPDT is the pioneering product design and development company in Louisiana. The breadth of services the company offers allows them to provide A to Z solutions for their customers and retain startups and their innovative products in Louisiana. Entrepreneurs who would otherwise be forced to seek the product design services out of state and work with other companies remotely now can meet the team that will work on their project face to face.



Concept or product design is one of the first steps in the product development process. This stage includes translating the customer's vision of how the final product will look and work into the 3D model or a virtual prototype on a computer. Having a virtual prototype allows the user to view the model from all angles and even disassemble it into individual components. This service is the most popular one among LA NPDT's customers because having a well-made 3D model allows customers to use it later down the road in the manufacturing of the final product.



Community involvement



LA NPDT supports Shreveport community of fellow entrepreneurs. The team members helped to organize and served on boards of several major events in the city such as the InnovateHER Challenge and Small and Emerging Business Development (SEBD) program workshop. Moreover, being a participant of LA Start-Up Prize themselves a few years back, this year LA NPDT participated in the event in a different capacity. The team has offered $25,000 worth of product development and commercialization services to be awarded to the Grand Prize winner. The technical expertise of one of the founders was acknowledged by other companies working in the field of product development when Dr. Konstantin Dolgan was invited to serve as a judge evaluating the technical design of the inventions competing at the world's largest invention expo, INPEX 2017 that was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Team doesn't forget about the importance of education in the development of an entrepreneurial mindset. The company is involved in Junior Achievement program and have talked to the students of the Magnolia School of Excellence in Shreveport about emerging technologies in the realm of 3D printing.