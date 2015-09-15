LA Speech Therapy Offers Stuttering Voice Therapy for Children and Adults in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --LA Speech Therapy offers professional stuttering voice therapy for children in the greater Los Angeles area. For parents who have questions or concerns regarding their child's ability to communicate clearly, combine words properly, or comprehend conversations and vocabulary, these friendly therapists are always ready to help. LA Speech Therapy offers individualized treatment programs designed to fit the needs of each child.



These friendly professionals take a multi-directional approach, combining the most recent medical research with new and innovative therapy treatments to offer quick and lasting results. For parents of stuttering children, LA Speech Therapy also offers professional counseling services, family training, and other forms of continuous support throughout the entire therapy program of the child. The objective is to provide the parents with the coping skills required to best help the child overcome the disorder.



Meanwhile, the therapists help each child build the levels self-confidence and self-esteem needed to overcome these types of common stuttering disorders. The friendly therapists from LA Speech first conduct a comprehensive fluency evaluation on each child. The resulting data helps to identify any physical or psychological causes of the disorder. Once this information is gathered, a customized therapy treatment is designed to fit the needs of the individual patient, complete with home and school exercises, if applicable.



While offering professional stuttering voice therapy for children, LA Speech also works with adults who suffer from this same disorder. Both children and adults who suffer from stuttering issues often avoid eye contact and speaking in public. Many people even limit their social activities with the outside world. The professional therapists of LA Speech provide highly reputable stuttering voice therapy for children and adults to help improve their overall quality of life.



About LA Speech Therapy and Solutions

LA Speech Therapy and Solutions is based in Los Angeles, CA, offering a range of speech evaluation and therapy services. Information on the variety of speech programs offered by LA Speech Therapy and Solutions can be found on their website or by contacting the organization directly on (323-954-0887). Their primary office is located at 117 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA.