Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2015 --Broadcast Network LA Talk Live http://LATalkLive.com has added a new, hour-long talk show to its weekly lineup: "Born To Talk Radio Show" with host Marsha Wietecha. A lively mix of guest interviews and listener calls, Born To Talk Radio Show - where conversations + connections = community.



The popular host of the blog, 'Born to Talk Radio Show' http://BornToTalkRadioShow.com Wietecha was attracted to radio because of the ability to interact with listeners. "Radio provides a forum for all of us to learn more about our neighbors and connect with our community," says Wietecha, "There are small communities in our everyday lives – girlfriends, neighbors, local businesses - and they all represent what community means to me. My goal in this radio show is to find out what community means to my guests."



Starting April 13, 2015, the Born To Talk Radio show can be watched and listened to live (or archived) on http://www.latalklive.com or on iTunes Radio, R&B Radio Flag, Tunein Radio, Live 365, Aha Radio, Tivo Radio and Apple TV Radio - Mondays at 1pm PST.



