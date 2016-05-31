LA White Trucking Launches Website Featuring Quality Bluetooth Gadgets

Pamplin, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Leonidas White is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.OnlineBlueToothStore.com. The website offers a wide variety of Bluetooth gadgets and products with a particular focus on the hands-free car kits, the Bluetooth health trackers, and Bluetooth speakers. White was inspired by his own experiences as a truck driver, as he has seen many accidents through his time spent out on the road. After realizing the importance of hands-free technology for safety out on the road and in everyday life, White wanted to help others get the products that they would need to enjoy their favorite technology in a safe and convenient way.



There are many excellent Bluetooth gadgets featured within the merchandise of OnlineBluetoothStore.com. The website carries items including Bluetooth wireless speakers, Bluetooth hand-free speakerphones for the iPhone, wallet and key locators, Bluetooth Smart health bracelets, Bluetooth headsets, Bluetooth remotes, Bluetooth Smart watches, and more. In the future, White plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to White regarding each and every transaction made on OnlineBluetoothStore.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of Bluetooth products in an easy-to-navigate layout with valuable information on each product, so customers can quickly find the technology they need for everyday safety and convenience.



To complement the main website, White is also launching a blog located at http://www.BlueToothStoreBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to Bluetooth gadgets in general such as finding the best sports earbuds, getting a Bluetooth cellular headset for the road and everyday activities, and the advantages of Bluetooth speakers. Topics already covered include adding connectivity to your car with Bluetooth car kits and staying productive at work with Plantronics headsets. White hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding the best Bluetooth products to make everyday life easier and safer.



About OnlineBluetoothStore.com

OnlineBluetoothStore.com – a division of LA White Trucking – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Leonidas White.



Leonidas White

http://www.OnlineBlueToothStore.com

(434) 603-0108



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com