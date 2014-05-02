Labelnet Invest in Cutting-Edge Edale FL-3 Label and Flexible Packaging Press

Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2014 --Labelnet has recently announced its latest investment, an eight colour, full UV packaging and label press that will transform the label manufacturer’s internal processes and enable them to greatly expand their product offering.



In order to remain the leading manufacturer of labels, tickets and tags, Labelnet, a fast-growing label manufacturing company based in Ongar, Essex, felt that this latest equipment upgrade was essential to their continued success and ability to offer the best possible service to their customers.



Labelnet’s key priorities were to improve efficiency and reduce downtime. After careful consideration, the management team decided upon the Edale FL-3 to provide them with their next important upgrade.



The Edale FL-3 press boasts full UV ink curing and prints in eight colours. This combined with the machine’s large storage capability and unique job set-up were all vital factors that led to the investment decision. Operations Director at Labelnet Mark Slattery divulged exactly how he believed the FL-3 will benefit Labelnet when interviewed by Edale earlier this month:



“Being able to prepare jobs in this way in our production facility is going to create a massive advantage for us. Not only will it increase productivity, we’ll also be able to reduce lead times, which ultimately means we’ll be able to take more work without compromising on the quality of our products.”



The additional options of the Edale FL-3 will allow Labelnet to extend their already impressive array of services Edale by offering a new and exciting range of products. According to the company’s Sales Manager, Simon Ewles, the purchase “is going to allow us to become a real force to be reckoned with in the UK labelling sector”.



In addition, Labelnet have also purchased a 100% web inspection system. This option of the machine will allow Labelnet to automatically check that every single label produced is the highest possible quality.



Labelnet’s Managing Director, Neil Southgate, has been impressed with the high quality of service that Edale has provided so far. “Based on our experience with the company to date, we’re confident that Edale are well positioned to offer us the continued support and back up that we will need before, during and after installation,” he says.



Edale are based in the UK and specialise in the manufacturing of narrow web printing presses and converting machinery. The company has developed its offering greatly throughout the last decade and has used cutting-edge technological advances to improve their ultra-efficient and innovative manufactured machines.



About Labelnet

Labelnet is a leading UK manufacturer of self-adhesive labels, swing tags, admission tickets and packaging products. The company is based in Ongar, Essex but extends its services nationwide. Since 1999, Labelnet has been providing exceptional service to customers from a wide range of industry verticals, specifically the food packaging and pet product packaging sectors.