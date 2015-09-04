Labor Day Mattress Sale Preview Released by Best Mattress Brand

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --The Labor Day holiday celebrates hard work, and what better way to indulge than with more comfortable sleep? According to bed review website Best Mattress Brand, this weekend is the perfect time to do it as well as many mattress companies put forth their best deals of the season.



Updated with current deals on September 3, the guide is titled, "Labor Day Mattress Sale Preview: 2015's Best Buys." In the article, Best Mattress Brand previews the holiday's offers on mattresses and adjustable beds from major retailers including department stores, mattress dealers, and brand websites.



Previews are listed by mattress type and sorted by price for quick browsing. Sources include official ads, press releases and websites from national department stores like Macy's and Sears, mattress shops like Mattress Firm and Sleepy's, and online-direct brands like Tempurpedic and Amerisleep. Over 20 different mattresses deals are listed in total, ranging from budget buys under $500 to mid-range picks and luxury options.



Based on their assessment of the available deals and how they compare on quality, value, reviews and guarantees, the blog also lists a handful of top picks for interested readers. This year's best Labor Day mattress deals mentioned in the guide include beds from Amerisleep, Astrabeds and Sleepy's.



Best Mattress Brand also offers an overview of trends readers can expect to find during 2015 Labor Day mattress deals, including package deals (especially with adjustable beds), rebates (mail-in gift cards or promotional items with purchase), ultra-cheap "doorbuster" beds, as well as many instant discounts.



In addition to the Labor Day shopping guide, readers can also find helpful articles on Best Mattress Brand's website with topics like adjustable beds and types of mattresses as well as in depth brand reviews designed to help consumers select their ideal bed.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.