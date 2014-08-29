Labor Day Memory Foam Deals Compared by Memory Foam Mattress Guide

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2014 --Mattresses remain a big draw during Labor Day sales, and this year there are many stores promoting deals on memory foam beds. Memory Foam Mattress Guide takes a closer look in their latest article, researching and comparing 2014 Labor Day mattress promotions for prospective shoppers.



The guide is titled, “Labor Day 2014 Sales on Memory Foam Mattresses Compared,” updated as of August 27 with current offers from Macy’s, Sears, Serta, Amerisleep, Mattress Firm, and others.



Labor Day memory foam mattress deals curated from major retailers are presented in table format for easy viewing. Over 15 different beds are compared from diverse national retailers, including brands like Serta iComfort, Spa Sensations, Simmons and others.



The guide sorts the mattresses by price and includes detailed information on density and layers, cover type, warranty and return policies. MFMG produces and researches the guide with the intent of saving readers time and enabling consumers to easily compare beds.



Three “Best Bets” are highlighted in the guide as deals that MFMG finds to offer the best overall values based on relative quality, guarantees and reviews. They include top Labor Day mattress deals in three price categories: under $500, under $1500 and over $1500. Picks come from Walmart, Amerisleep and Sears this year.



Also featured are tips for comparing memory foam mattresses to help buyers identify the best values and best fits. They explain terms like density, foam types, cores, and fire barriers, and include a list of eight important questions to ask when researching beds.



The Memory Foam Mattress Guide article mentions that memory foam earns the highest overall owner satisfaction scores, but still suggests doing a little research to ensure sale offers meet comfort and quality expectations.



The website also hosts several other brand comparisons and guides to buying memory foam mattresses for readers seeking more information.



About MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org

MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org offers detailed resources, geared towards people looking to buy or research a new bed. A fresh and easy-to-navigate blog format presents articles organized by topic and date, in addition to offering social tools and subscription feeds. From buying guides to brand information and news, readers can find unbiased information designed to create educated buyers.