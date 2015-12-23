LAC Global Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Health and Wellness Products

Dayton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2015 --Linda Collins is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.OnlineVitaminsAndSupplements.com. The website offers a broad assortment of health and wellness products including weight loss supplements, essential oils, antiaging products, and vitamin supplements. Collins was inspired to start her website by her belief that everyone deserves to be healthy. She knows that health is very important because when people are healthy they are usually happy as well.



There are many excellent health and wellness products featured within the merchandise of OnlineVitaminsAndSupplements.com. The website offers products including healthy body start paks, Biometics liquid vitamins, healthy detox kits, healthy weight loss supplements, vitamins for immune system support, essential oils, and much more. In the future, Collins is planning to add personal care products and healthy make up. She also might expand to add jewelry items later.



Providing the items that people need to feel younger and healthier is very important to Collins regarding OnlineVitaminsAndSupplements.com. The website has all kinds of different products which provide essential nutrients to the body. When people are able to take in the nutrients that they really need in their diet, they are more likely to stay healthy and feel younger as a result. All of the different supplements and minerals are natural so customers can feel confident using these items.



In addition to the main website, Collins is launching a blog located at http://www.YourGlobalHealthBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to health. Collins will be writing about the products that are offered on her website, how these products can help keep a person healthy, and the benefits of taking different types of vitamins. The purpose of the blog is to offer information that customers can use to find the items that they need to stay healthy.



About OnlineVitaminsAndSupplements.com

http://OnlineVitaminsAndSupplements.com, a division of LAC Global Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web Entrepreneur Linda Collins.



Linda Collins

http://www.OnlineVitaminsAndSupplements.com

937-436-3124



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com