Lacto-Freedom Probiotic for People Who Are Sensitive to Lactose

Milford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --Ken Manzo, the founder of Manzo Pharmaceuticals, LLC., (OTC:MNZO) is pleased to announce the launch of a new and unique patented probiotic, "Lacto-Freedom Probiotic". It stays in the intestines and aids in the digestion of lactose containing foods, designed specifically for people who do not properly digest lactose in dairy products. Lacto-Freedom™ probiotic prevents abdominal pain, gas, abdominal bloating, diarrhea, and nausea that may result from lactose sensitivity. It is taken for only 7 days and the lactose digesting effects last for months.



Lactose sensitivity is the inability to properly digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and milk products. Lactose sensitivity is caused by a deficiency of lactase, the enzyme which is produced by the cells lining the small intestine. Lactase breaks down lactose into two simpler forms of sugar which are then absorbed into the bloodstream. Common foods that are high in lactose include dairy products such as milk, cheese, and ice cream. Lactose is also added to some foods, such as bread and baked goods, cereals, and snacks. People with lactose sensitivity often experience abdominal pain, gas, bloating, diarrhea, and nausea after consuming lactose containing foods. These issues range from mild to severe, based on the amount of lactose consumed and the amount a person can tolerate. Experts believe lactose sensitivity affects up to 75% of the world's adult population.



The intestinal lining is made up of billions of bacteria, both good and bad. Probiotics are supplements which contain "good" bacteria and when consumed add beneficial bacteria to the intestines. Manzo Pharmaceuticals developed a probiotic that stays in the intestines, produces lactase, and allows the body to more efficiently digest lactose for months, so you can enjoy dairy without the discomfort.



Lacto-Freedom Probiotic:

-Aids in the digestion of lactose containing foods.

-Taken for only 7 days and effect last for months.

-Patented, clinically tested.

-More convenient and more economical than taking lactase tablets.



Here is what some people have said about it:



Alex M: "I can't thank you enough for inventing this product and sharing it with me... It's literally changed my life. And apparently, it keeps changing my life months and months and months after dosing. I wonder if the time will eventually come when I need to redose, which I suspect will be after a bout of gastroenteritis or course of antibiotics or something of that nature. But it seems like the regimen is pretty robust."..."This product is why I can eat ice cream again."



Allan W: "I was part of the clinical. It worked great. I took it for a week, had to wait another week and then was great for about 2-1/2 months. I just got my second bottle a few weeks ago and I'm back on track. It's funny, I still get so nervous when I eat dairy. Reality hasn't set in yet. Love this product"



Jessica S "I was a little skeptical since I have always been severely affected by any dairy products with bad cramps, diarrhea etc.This product has been life changing for me. I received a sample a few months ago and took it for the 7 days. I was a little skeptical since I have always been severely affected by any dairy products with bad cramps, diarrhea etc. Since taking Lacto-Freedom, I now have been symptom free for well over two months now and have been eating and drinking all the dairy products I want."



Currently, people with lactose sensitivity are limited to two mediocre options for managing their lactose sensitivity. Their limited options include avoiding lactose-containing foods and the other is taking lactase supplements at the start of every single lactose containing meal.



