Ladies Enjoyed a "Girls' Night out" at McLean Beauty Salon Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa on July 23rd, 2014

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2014 --Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa presented a “Girls’ Night Out” event on July 23rd at 7pm. This event featured access to a professional makeup artist who provided free makeovers using an environmentally friendly makeup line. Women were invited to experience a truly professional, exquisite line of makeup for themselves, and be pampered.



The particular line of products that Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa uses are botanically based, which provide anti-aging results in only three days. These Swiss formulated cosmetics are hypoallergenic, gluten free, and vegan certified. They are free of artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners, and contain no animal products or byproducts. In addition, these cosmetics have been tested by dermatologists, pediatricians, and ophthalmologists, and their product line is free of chemical dyes, mineral oils, and fragrances. The cosmetics are also free of cholesterol, saturated fats, and trans fats, which makes for a light and gentle makeup.



The products line employs Optilight Technology, which diffuses light for a perfect radiance and allows the skin to breathe. By diffusing light through microscopic pigments, the skin is automatically given an airbrushed effect that hides imperfections from any angle. At the same time, the makeup has the right amount of moisture levels to feel light and give a hydrated glow throughout the day.



Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa provides a variety of health and beauty services to the McLean, VA area and offers events often, such as the “Girls’ Night Out” event. Their services include:



- A hair salon – Offering services for both men and women that range from a simple cut and style to complex dimensional color treatments and perms.

- A nail salon – Providing manicures and pedicures for men and women, as well as gel and acrylic nails.

- Professional skin care – Including anti-aging treatments, facials, acne solutions, and Rosacea and dehydration treatments.

- Hair removal – Supplying waxing services for the upper lip, face, arms, and leg areas, in addition to eyebrow shaping.



Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa offers hair, skincare, and nail services in McLean, VA, and maintains high quality products. High-quality solutions are available for both men and women, and Maxime Coupe Salon and Spa offers custom packages for bridal parties and other similar groups.



