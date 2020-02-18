LaGuardia Airport Travelers Are Saving Big on Long-Term Airport Parking with This Discounted Deal

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2020 --On Air Parking is helping New Yorkers save on expensive airport parking. The San Francisco-based startup is selling parking near LGA LaGuardia International Airport starting at $13/day. The parking deal includes a free shuttle ride to and back from LGA, and may be cancelled for free any time.



"We're cheaper than booking an Uber or Lyft to get to the airport," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our deals are perfect for travelers on a budget."



Currently, parking at LaGuardia International Airport costs $39 per day at the terminal. On Air Parking guarantees its cheap rates advertised online.



"We're giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap airport parking."



To purchase a deal for LGA starting at $13/day, visit On Air Parking's LaGuardia International Airport page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.