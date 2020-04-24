Lake Appliance Repair Expands Service to Montana

Bozeman, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2020 --Bozeman, MT April 2020- Lake Appliance Repair, a leader in appliance repair service throughout California, Nevada, Hawaii, and Idaho, has announced its expansion into Montana. They will service Bozeman, Billings, Big Sky, and surrounding areas. The company provides a range of residential appliance repair services for refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, washers, and dryers. They service over 50 major brands. This is the company's first location in Montana.



Lake Appliance Repair originated in Folsom, CA, and is owned and operated by the McConnell family. Krystle and Scott McConnell gained a wealth of experience working in the service industry before deciding to open their own appliance repair company in 2004. After flourishing as a small business, the company grew exponentially with locations throughout Northern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.



Along the way, Lake Appliance Repair has garnered numerous awards and accolades for outstanding service, community involvement, and professionalism. They were most recently awarded the 2019 United Appliance Servicers Association's Most Professional Servicer award. They also won the award in 2017 and 2016.



Lake Appliance Repair technicians are certified and trained by major manufacturers such as Thermador, Bosch, Electrolux, Samsung, LG, and more. They are also the Whirlpool Factory Certified Care (WFCC) provider for most markets they serve, and they hold the same status for the exclusive BSH Appliance Group Brands, which includes high-end names such as Bosch, Thermador, and Gaggenau. Being a factory-authorized service provider is a select honor that entitles Lake Appliance Repair to additional training and access to parts by the manufacturer.



This exclusive access enables Lake Appliance Repair to fix Whirlpool and BSH brand appliances when they're under warranty. Using a factory-authorized provider to fix an appliance under warranty can avoid expensive repair costs. Consequently, Lake Appliance Repair can save customers hundreds of dollars over the life of a warranty, some of which can last as long as 10 years.



Additional benefits that come with using Lake Appliance Repair include competitive rates as well as accurate diagnoses and fair repair pricing. Along with same day or next day service, extended weekend hours are also offered.



The company is committed to giving back to their communities by sponsoring various local events at their locations. They also provide extensive support for all employees through team-building, education, and creating a positive work environment.



The company's mission has always been to provide appliance repair with the highest standards of professionalism while remaining customer-focused. This is not only evident in the quality of their repairs but their commitment to keeping their customers informed with regular newsletters and an active social media presence. As a result, homeowners, manufacturers, and appliance dealers alike benefit from Lake Appliance Repair's high-quality service and expertise.



To learn more about Lake Appliance Repair's range of appliance services for the Bozeman, Billings and Big Sky area visit their website at https://lakeappliancerepair.com/bozeman-mt.



Lake Appliance Repair

Bozeman, MT

406-823-5253