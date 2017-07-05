Lake Geneva, WI Second Most Expensive Destination in the Midwest, According to Survey

Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Lake Geneva, Wisc. ranks as the second most expensive summer destination in the Midwest, according to a recent survey conducted by ChicagoHotels.org.



The survey compared all Midwestern destinations based on the minimum price travelers will have to spend, on average, to stay overnight in their cheapest available double room. The months of July and August 2017 served as the timeframe of comparison. Only centrally located hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars were taken under consideration.



At an average nightly rate of $207 for its least expensive room, Lake Geneva ranks as the survey's runner-up. More expensive is only Traverse City, a resort town located on the shores of Lake Michigan. There overnight guests will have to spend an average of $221 this summer.



Madison, Wisconsin's state capital, ranks sixth most expensive in the Midwest at an average cost of $182 per night for its most affordable room. A few dollars cheaper in seventh position is Chicago, the Midwest's largest city.



The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in the Midwest. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for the time period spanning July 1st to August 30th, 2017.



1. Traverse City, MI $221

2. Lake Geneva, WI $207

3. Marquette, MI $194

4. Ann Arbor, MI $192

5. South Haven, MI $184

6. Madison, WI $182

7. Chicago, IL $176

8. Deadwood, SD $174

9. Des Moines, IA $173

10. Detroit Lakes, MN $172



For the full results of the survey, check: http://www.chicagohotels.org/press/midwest2017.html