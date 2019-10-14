Lake Norman Cabinet Company Offers All Wood Cabinets in Charlotte and Concord, North Carolina

Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --Wood cabinets are something that most homeowners want to have in their home. These cabinets are widely known for their variety. Depending on the requirement, one can choose light wood cabinets that are composed of ash, pine, and maple. A few dark-colored wood cabinets are cherry, walnut, and teak.



Lake Norman Cabinet Company is a premier resource for all wood cabinets in Charlotte and Concord, North Carolina. As a full-service company, Lake Norman Cabinet Company offers a wide range to choose from.



Wood cabinets have a specific look to them; they are classic, beautiful, and timeless. The appearance of real wood cabinets is noteworthy and adds value to any home. Beyond that, they are more durable than others. High-ends woods are incredibly durable and known to last for many years.



Lake Norman Cabinet Company offers different types of wood, varying in cost, appearance, and durability. Some of the most common types of wood for kitchen cabinets include maple, oak, hickory, cherry, and pine.



Solid wood kitchen cabinets contribute to a warm, inviting atmosphere. Whether it is a rustic kitchen or something on the modern, sleek end of the decorating spectrum, a wood cabinet can be the right choice that suits one's needs.



In addition to their beauty, wood kitchen cabinets last a long time. While less expensive plywood cabinets are vulnerable to humidity and water, solid wood cabinets, and plywood cabinets are not affected by moisture, which adds more years to them.



The wood one selects determines the lifespan of the cabinets. Lake Norman Cabinet Company performs simple tasks such as sanding and refinishing to add more essence to any wood variety that makes it look like new.



Unlike board particle cabinets that can release undesirable substances such formaldehyde into the air, solid wood cabinets are a much cleaner option.



About The Lake Norman Cabinet Company

The Lake Norman Cabinet Company is a family owned business. Their process is quick, simple and painless; designed to save customers time and money without sacrificing quality. With their wide variety of styles and finishes, they are able to give customers and clients project that custom look without the custom price tag.