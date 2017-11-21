Lake Ponemah Marina Partners with BizIQ

Fenton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Lake Ponemah Marina, a boat repair shop and boat dealer serving Fenton and the surrounding area for nearly 25 years, has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company that serves a wide variety of North American small businesses from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



By working with BizIQ, Lake Ponemah Marina intends to put cutting-edge web marketing strategies to work in an effort to expand its customer base and boost its visibility within its service area. BizIQ brings considerable experience to its work with the boat service in Fenton, MI and is uniquely positioned to help its new client achieve its short- and long-term marketing goals.



The first order of business for BizIQ will be putting together a new website for Lake Ponemah Marina, which will cover the boat repair shop's service and product offerings in detail and provide current and future customers with a straightforward means of connecting with the shop. Additional content for the site will include twice-monthly blog posts that will go into greater depth regarding specific facets of boat repair and maintenance.



Content on Lake Ponemah Marina's new website will be written by trained copywriters with industry knowledge, and will be geared toward providing useful information in an engaging way. Search engine optimization (SEO) is another key component of BizIQ's approach, as it enables the marketing company to attract additional traffic to the website of the boat service in Fenton, MI through improved Google rankings.



"We're a full-service marina, and as such have gained a local reputation for fine workmanship, quality products and friendly customer service," said Joseph Ceresia, owner of Lake Ponemah Marina. "It's important to have a great website these days, and to make it really work for your business to the fullest possible extent, which is why we've decided to work with the experts at BizIQ to get ours off the ground. It's an exciting time for our company."



About Lake Ponemah Marina

Lake Ponemah Marina has been offering a full array of boat repairs and services since 1993, including inboard and outboard motor repairs, boat detailing, winterization and summerization, shrinkwrap service and general repairs. In addition, they offer new and used boats for sale, as well as boat parts and accessories. Lake Ponemah Marina is a member of the Fenton Chamber of Commerce and the PST Lake Association.



For more information, please visit http://www.lakeponemahmarina.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.