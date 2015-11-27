Lakedale Power Tools Dartford Black Friday Opening Sale

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2015 --This Black Friday 27th November 2015, Lakedale Power Tools will be celebrating the opening of their newest store located in Dartford. The store will be holding a Black Friday / grand opening sale of which visitors can expect special prices on power tools and accessories.



Lakedale Power Tools are an established power tool retailer and hire tool store. Their head office is based in Plumstead, London and another branch in Croydon. Founded in 1983, Lakedale have been delivering tools and accessories to major construction companies and tradesmen for over 30 years.



The Lakedale Power Tools Dartford branch is now branch number three for the successful family run business and they expect a big turnout for their Black Friday opening sale. The address of the new branch is as follows for anyone who might want to attend:



Lakedale Power Tools Dartford

26-28 Westgate Rd

Dartford

DA1 2AN



01322 222060



http://www.lakedalepowertools.co.uk



About Lakedale Power Tools

Lakedale Power Tools sell top named brands of power tools such as Festool, Makita, Hitachi, Milwaukee and Stihl to name just a few, they also hire out power tools to users who may only wish to rent tools.