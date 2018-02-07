Lakeland, FL Church Hosting Conference on Christian Persecution

Lakeland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Be inspired by the stories of our persecuted brothers and sisters! At the Voice of the Martyrs' (VOM) Advance Conference, speakers from around the world share personal testimonies about God's faithfulness in the midst of persecution. Join us to learn how God's kingdom is advancing, even in the face of fierce opposition. Meet your persecuted family face to face, and let God use their stories to challenge you to a deeper, bolder walk with Him.



The VOM Advance Conference is hosted by Victory Church on Saturday March 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event; doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register, visit vomadvance.com and click on, "March 10, 2018, Central Florida".



Keynote speakers include Gracia Burnham, who, along with her husband, Martin, were kidnapped by a militant Muslim group in the Philippines and held captive for 376 days, "Brother Bennie" from India, Dr. Hormoz Shariat from Iran, and "Brother Aaron", who leads VOM's international work in South and Central Asia. The music and worship time will be led by Amy Shreve.



There is ample opportunity for conference attendees to meet the speakers and find ways to get involved through the booths that will be available for the duration of the conference. Victory Church is located at 1401 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810.



About The Voice of the Martyrs

The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) is a non-profit, interdenominational Christian organization founded in 1967 by Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, who was imprisoned 14 years in Communist Romania for his faith in Christ. VOM is dedicated to serving persecuted Christians worldwide through practical and spiritual assistance and leading other members of the Body of Christ into fellowship with them. Please visit persecution.com for more information.