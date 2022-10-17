Lakeview Developments Breaks Ground at Ridge Field Corner Subdivision in Tuftonboro, NH

Tuftonboro, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2022 --Lakeview Developments, a New Hampshire based real estate developer broke ground this past summer at one of its premium residential developments. The 23 homesite subdivision boasts one to four acre homesites for single family luxury homes in a private neighborhood setting.



Ridge Field Corner features 75 acres of premium land for development. The subdivision is nestled in between the White Mountains and Lake Winnepesaukee. Some of the highlights the neighborhood presents are as follows: most homesites feature expansive mountain views while maintaining homesite privacy. Each homesite features an architecturally designed custom-built home with unique design aspects such as expansive windows overlooking the Ossipee mountain range. No two homes will be exactly alike offering styling exclusivity.



"The views from each lot are truly breathtaking" says Charles Sayegh, one of three partners at Lakeview Developments. "Each homesite gives homeowners ever changing scenery with each season and my favorite being fall foliage season, it's just spectacular to see the endless colors over the mountain range"



Homes at Ridge Field Corner at being offered ranging in size from 2000 square feet to over 4000 square feet of living space. Each home comes with numerous standard features such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, high value insulation, premium grade windows, and much more. The builder states that high quality construction is one of the selling features that home buyers are noticing and bringing them to the new development.



Homes can be customized with a long list of upgrades including inside the garage EV charging station, solid wood doors throughout, black framed windows, which is growing in popularity, high efficiency heat and HVAC systems, solar prep, generator power, swimming pool, outdoor kitchens, smart home connectivity and most available industry leading home products.



Ridge Field Corner will be one of the few neighborhoods that will have high speed internet available throughout the development. New Hampshire has ranked low when compared to other states on the availability of high-speed internet. Ridge Field Corner residents will have the option of the high band internet connectivity through Spectrum Communications. All wiring will be underground at Ridge Field Corner which should help lessen power loss events. Several homesites have already been reserved and homes are currently being constructed with deliveries in mid 2023.



More information can be found at www.ridgefieldcornernh.com